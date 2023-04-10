Live Radio
10-year-old cat stolen in armed carjacking on Capitol Hill

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 18, 2023, 4:41 PM

The cat, described as a domestic medium-haired cat, answers to “Milly” or “Mini” and was in a red and cream-colored crate when its owner was carjacked. (Courtesy D.C. police

A 10-year-old cat was stolen during an armed carjacking in D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Monday evening.

The black-and-white cat, described as a domestic medium-haired cat, answers to “Milly” or “Mini” and was in a red- and cream-colored crate at the time its owner was carjacked.

Police said it happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, near 7th and G streets SE.

According to a D.C. police report, a Virginia man had just finished parking his red 2020 Toyota Highlander and was standing outside the vehicle when a person in a full face mask approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys and phone.

The man handed over his keys and told the gunman his phone was in the car.

The carjacker then drove off in the Toyota — with the cat still inside — followed by a second suspect who was in a 2016 silver Hyundai with Maryland plates and plate number 4EW6094.

The Toyota that was stolen had Virginia plates with tag UCZ6685.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The stolen 2020 Toyota Highlander. (Courtesy D.C. police)

