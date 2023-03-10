Smithsonian ‘Afrofuturism’ exhibit to include objects from Marvel’s ‘Black Panther,’ Outkast

Starting this month, the National Museum of African American History and Culture will display a new exhibit highlighting and exploring the concept of Afrofuturism.

“Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures” opens Friday, March 24.

“Afrofuturism” is a term used to define the aesthetic juxtaposition of African American culture and science fiction, centering history and futuristic elements of expression like art and music. It is an “evolving concept expressed through a Black cultural lens that reimagines, reinterprets and reclaims the past and present for a more empowering future.”

The term was coined in 1994 by author and cultural critic Mark Dery in his book “Flame Wars: The Discourse of Cyberculture.”

“This exhibition is a way to look at how Afrofuturism has been practiced throughout history and across the diaspora, and the ways it is expressed, historically and in the present, through art, literature and activism,” said curator Kevin Strait in a statement from the museum.

“We hope that visitors learn more about this topic by seeing the various ways that Afrofuturism connects with and influences our popular culture and gain a broader understanding of Afrofuturism, not simply as a subgenre of science fiction and fantasy, but as part of a larger tradition of Black intellectual history.”

The new exhibit will feature three sections: The History of Black Futures, New Black Futures, and Infinite Possibilities. Each section focuses on the past, present and future of how “Black people imagined the cosmos.”

Additionally, the exhibit will include objects From OutKast, Octavia Butler and Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

Some of the exhibit’s highlighted items are a typewriter used by science fiction author Octavia Butler, a cape and jumpsuit worn by André De Shields from The Wiz on Broadway, Trayvon Martin’s flight suit from Experience Aviation, the red Starfleet uniform worn by Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Nyoto Uhura on Star Trek, the Black Panther costume worn by Chadwick Boseman, George Clinton’s wig from Parliament-Funkadeli and objects from the rap-duo Outkast.