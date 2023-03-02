Former DC police officer sentenced for sexual misconduct, weapons charge

A D.C. police officer has been sentenced to five months for sexual misconduct and simple assault charges from multiple incidents that occurred in 2019.

Robert Anderson, 55, of Hannover, Maryland, was charged in February for a “series of simple assaults” on other Metropolitan Police Department employees, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

In January 2019, Anderson was involved in nonconsensual sexual conduct with an employee and was transferred to a different station, prosecutors said. Weeks later, on two separate occasions in February 2019, Anderson groped and inappropriately touched three other female employees.

On the second occasion, Anderson brandished a knife at an employee who intervened to try and stop Anderson from touching the women, according to the release.

Anderson was found guilty on all four charges and was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 18 months of probation.