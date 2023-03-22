Firefighters battle ‘significant’ brush fire in DC’s Rock Creek Park

Firefighters put out a large brush fire in Northwest D.C.'s Rock Creek Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters put out a large brush fire in Northwest D.C.’s Rock Creek Park on Wednesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said the “significant” fire began just before 1 p.m. in the area of Beach Drive and Piney Branch Parkway, impacting at least two acres of forest.

The department tweeted around 2:30 p.m. that the fire had been contained following a “labor intensive operation,” but that crews remained on scene knocking down hot spots.

Images on social media showed crews stretching hoses through a smoke-filed forest, working to keep flames from spreading uphill and threatening residences on Quincy Street NW. No homes were damaged and there were no injuries.

Update large brush fire Rock Creek Park vicinity Piney Branch Pkwy NW. Several additional units requested. Continue efforts to surround fire & protect structures where necessary. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/bHZP9qtQc7 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 22, 2023

Maggiolo said recent dry weather coupled with Wednesday’s breezy weather caused the fire to spread faster than usual. Over 100 personnel were involved in fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area Wednesday evening. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.