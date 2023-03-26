MARCH MADNESS: Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to Final Four | Iowa comeback, LSU make it to Final 4 | VTech rolls Tennessee | See photos of local teams
DC police release photos of suspects in 3 armed robberies

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 26, 2023, 7:11 PM

D.C. police have released photos of two armed robbery suspects who they say approached and demanded property from three victims in three hours on Saturday.

D.C. police have released photos of the suspects and the car involved in three armed robberies in the District on Saturday. (Courtesy D.C. police)

In a news release, D.C. police said that in each separate instance, the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim.

Once the victims complied, police said the suspects fled the scene in what was described as a silver 2016 Hyundai Sedan last seen bearing Maryland tags 9DB4914.

Images of the two suspects and their vehicle were taken by a security camera.

According to the news release, the first robbery happened around 11:25 a.m. in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE.

The second happened about five minutes later in the 3900 block of Benning Road NE.

The third robbery happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE.

Anyone with information about the suspects in the pictures of the car is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to 50411.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

