DC police release photos of suspects in 3 armed robberies

D.C. police have released photos of two armed robbery suspects who they say approached and demanded property from three victims in three hours on Saturday.
In a news release, D.C. police said that in each separate instance, the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim.
Once the victims complied, police said the suspects fled the scene in what was described as a silver 2016 Hyundai Sedan last seen bearing Maryland tags 9DB4914.
Images of the two suspects and their vehicle were taken by a security camera.
According to the news release, the first robbery happened around 11:25 a.m. in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE.
The second happened about five minutes later in the 3900 block of Benning Road NE.
The third robbery happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE.
Anyone with information about the suspects in the pictures of the car is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to 50411.