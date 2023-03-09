DC neighborhood shaken a week after killing inside library

A week after a man stabbed another man to death inside the Petworth Neighborhood Library, residents still on edge were visited by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and police Chief Robert Contee Wednesday at sunset.

"When there's a stabbing in the library that's not far from here, and kids are present when that happens, there's something different about it when it hits home," D.C. police Chief Robert Contee told the crowd.

A week after a man stabbed another man to death inside the Petworth Neighborhood Library, residents who are still on edge were visited by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and police Chief Robert Contee Wednesday at sunset.

“We are a second-chance city, so it’s not my view that if you make a mistake that’s the end of it for you, but you have to have consequences if you carry a gun. You have to have consequences if you use a gun … there has to be consequences if you’re throwing an old lady off a bus. There has to be consequences,” Bowser told the crowd gathered outside the Petworth Metro Station in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest.

Bowser took questions from residents and walked through parts of the neighborhood to show a unified front against crime.

Police said it was an unhoused man who attacked another unhoused man seated at one of the library’s computers Thursday night on March 2.

“When there’s a stabbing in the library that’s not far from here, and kids are present when that happens, there’s something different about it when it hits home,” Contee told the crowd.

Residents expressed frustration and concern about crime.

“We’re all afraid in this neighborhood now. My elderly relatives won’t take the bus to come and see me just two blocks up,” said Michelle Engert, a Petworth resident who also told Bowser that she hopes the city can do more than simply lock up offenders.

“I think we all, as a community, have a responsibility. And it’s not just jail and custody, but opportunity,” Engert said.

Contee told residents that officers riding mountain bikes have been added to the regular patrols in Petworth and Bowser vowed continued efforts against crime.

“I feel very strongly about making sure that communities are safe,” Bowser said.

But for residents, the memories are fresh from last week’s killing in the library; and the daily sights in their neighborhood, including illegal drug sales, continue to cause dismay and discouragement.

“We have a situation of unhoused, impoverished, addicted people who are not getting the services that they need. We have people working in the informal economy right on this corner. People are afraid to use the Metro and get on and off the bus,” Engert said.