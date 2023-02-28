US Marshals fatally shoot man in Southeast DC

U.S. Marshals shot and killed a man in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chief of Police Robert Contee, D.C. officers and U.S. Marshals with D.C. Superior Court moved to arrest a wanted suspect in the 4300 block of 3rd Street SE around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Contee said the man produced a firearm as officers closed in to arrest him, following a brief chase. Two U.S. Marshals then opened fire, fatally wounding him.

The police chief said he wasn’t sure how many times the marshals fired.

The man, described as being in his early 20s, died at the scene.

At a news briefing later on Tuesday, D.C. Superior Court U.S. Marshal Robert Dixon said the man had multiple outstanding warrants in the region, but did not elaborate on what they were for.

A semi-automatic firearm was recovered at the scene, Contee added. Further details about the man who was killed, including his name and place of residence, were not immediately made available.

Contee said D.C. police would be taking charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.