National Archives and abortion rights opponents reach potential agreement

The National Archives seems to have reached a deal with two plaintiffs who said security guards made them leave because of wearing clothes with anti-abortion messages.

The National Archives appears to have reached an agreement in a lawsuit brought by two people who claim security guards made them remove or hide clothing with anti-abortion messages before they could enter the building.

The plaintiffs in the case, Wendilee Walpole Lassiter of Virginia and an unnamed 17-year-old girl from Michigan, whose mother filed the case on her behalf, said they went to the National Archives while attending the March for Life rally on the National Mall on Jan. 20.

The lawsuit claims the security guard forced the abortion rights opponents to take off buttons and hats with anti-abortion messages. Lassiter further claimed the actions were taken as others walked around the National Archives with clothing displaying message such as “My Body, My Choice,” and “Pro-Choice.”

The two claimed the actions of the guards violated their constitutional rights. The National Archives has since apologized for the actions of its staff.

“As the home to the original Constitution and Bill of Rights, which enshrine the rights of free speech and religion, we sincerely apologize for this occurrence” the National Archives said in a statement released last week. WTOP reached out to the National Archives for comment on the potential agreement.

In the deal, which has been filed with the court but still needs to be approved by a U.S. District Court judge, the National Archives agrees to make sure staff is aware of the policy that allows visitors to wear T-shirts, hats, buttons and other similar items, that display protest language, including religious and political speech. The agreement does not address clothing with profane language, the document stated.

The National Archives would also agree to provide Lassiter and the teenager with personal tours and apologies when they return to the museum.

The deal also does not end the lawsuit, which if approved by the judge, will refer the case to the D.C. Circuit’s Mediation Program to explore a potential settlement.

Two abortion rights opponents claimed similar actions were taken against them at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. The Smithsonian also apologized for the actions of its security officers.