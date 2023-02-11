Georgetown hair salon collects donations for Turkey, Syria earthquake survivors

The lifeline of support for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria stretches far and wide, even to a small hair salon in Georgetown.

The lifeline of support for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria stretches far and wide, even to a small hair salon in Georgetown.

At Violet Salon on Wisconsin Avenue near P Street, clients brought donations like blankets and sweaters to their hair appointments, for those in need after the recent disaster.

“As a person who came from Turkey, I wanted to help those people there who need help,” said Mesut Ozaydin, owner of Violet Salon and master stylist.

Ozaydin took a brief break Saturday morning in his busy salon to explain that he and his colleague Robert Hughes, the salon’s general manager, sent emails to clients making hair appointments, asking them to bring donations for earthquake survivors.

Clients came with clothing, towels and other necessities. Ozaydin and his team have already delivered some donations to the Turkish embassy, with more on the way.

The Embassy of Turkey on Massachusetts Avenue is transferring donations to Turkish Airlines, which is flying the supplies to the stricken homeland, according to Ozaydin.

“It breaks my heart when I see all the buildings that collapsed,” Ozaydin said. “There are still people alive and waiting for help. It breaks my heart.”

Though pained by images from the disaster, Ozaydin said he loves “the support from all around the world.”

“Many countries are in Turkey now, helping,” he said.

Ozaydin urged everybody to do what they can and to make donations to help the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.