DC sweets store targeted in back-to-back robberies

A chocolate store in Northwest D.C. did not have a sweet end to the week. Police are looking for a robber who held up the sweets store twice in two days.

The suspect first came to 18th Street’s The Chocolate House on Thursday, Feb. 2 at around 1 a.m.

According to a police report, a man in dark clothing smashed the glass front door.

He told employees that he did not want to have to shoot them and to hand over cash. He left with money from the register.

Police said the same suspect hit the sweets store again on the evening of Feb. 3.

The suspect came up to two employees and said “You remember me! You reported to the police,” according to a police report.

He held a hand behind his jacket pretending to have a gun. He then took a money pouch. The suspect then robbed a salon a few blocks away.

D.C. police have said after robbing the chocolate store, the same suspect is believed to have robbed another victim nearby in the 2200 block of 18th Street around 10 minutes later. The suspect fled the scene after taking the victim’s money.

Owners of the chocolate store tweeted that they had been in the same spot for 17 years without incident and pleaded with people to contact the police if they know anything about the holdups.

This is our store. Wed night 1am and tonight around 715pm. Two times in two days — same person. If you have any information please contact @DCPoliceDept also @DCPoliceDept please do something to deter this crime in our neighborhood! 17 years in this spot- this is the first time https://t.co/j1N46Yt6op — The Chocolate House (@ChocHouseDC) February 4, 2023

Police have released multiple videos of the suspect.

Police want anyone who can identify the suspect or who has any information to call the department at (202) 727 -9099 or text a tip to 50411.