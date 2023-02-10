Live Radio
At DC vigil, thoughts and prayers for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

February 10, 2023, 10:37 PM

The victims of the deadly earthquake that has left tens of thousands dead in Turkey and Syria were remembered in D.C. with a vigil at Lafayette Square.
People held hands, voiced prayers and lit candles.
One candle arrangement featured the star and crescent on Turkey's flag.
More than 100 people attended looking for comfort and hope in each other's presence.
"As terrible as this tragedy is, what's the miracle, what is hopeful is that the whole world came together." said one person, who wasn't identified.
The victims of the deadly earthquake that has left tens of thousands dead in Turkey and Syria were remembered with a vigil at Lafayette Square in D.C. People held hands, voiced prayers and lit candles.

One candle arrangement featured the star and crescent of Turkey’s flag. More than 100 people attended, looking for comfort and hope in each other’s presence. One person, who spoke but was not identified, tried to give some comfort.

“As terrible as this tragedy is, what’s the miracle, what is hopeful is that the whole world came together,” she said.

Currently, about 80 first responders from Fairfax County, Virginia, are in Turkey helping with the rescue efforts. The Fairfax County-based team usually stays on international missions for up to three weeks, but could stay longer if needed.

Another person at the vigil, who spoke, asked that people continue to help those who survived the quake. “It’s brutally cold. They don’t have tents, they don’t have hot food, they don’t have baby diapers.”

There are D.C.-area organizations that are working tirelessly to help out the victims of the earthquake in Turkey.

People also brought signs with the names of loved ones on them, some who died and some who are missing. Others carried with them only the themes of compassion and resilience.

