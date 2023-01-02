Road closures for DC government’s swearing-in ceremony

If you're driving in the District on Monday, Jan. 2, here are the street closures and parking restrictions you should know about.

If you’re driving in the District on Monday, Jan. 2, you’ll want to know about the street closures and parking restrictions in place that day for the city’s swearing-in ceremony for D.C.’s mayor, council and attorney general.

The ceremony itself will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, at 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW, from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Location of Monday’s ceremony:



The Metropolitan Police Department announced the following streets will be set as Emergency No Parking on Monday from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m:

East curb lane of 9th Street from M Street to Mount Vernon Place Northwest

West curb lane of 7th Street from M Street to Mount Vernon Place Northwest

L Street from 7th Street to 9th Street Northwest

North curb lane of K Street from 9th Street to 10th Street Northwest

North curb lane of K Street from 6th Street to 7th Street Northwest

In addition, L Street from 7th Street to 9th Street Northwest will be closed from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. that day.

MPD says that any vehicles parked in violation of posted signs will be subject to towing and being ticketed. With additional pedestrians expected in the area, motorists are asked to be extra cautious, or consider alternative routes.

Traffic in the District will likely be congested that day, so plan a little extra time for your commute.