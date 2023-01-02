SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Washington, DC News » Road closures for DC…

Road closures for DC government’s swearing-in ceremony

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

January 2, 2023, 8:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you’re driving in the District on Monday, Jan. 2, you’ll want to know about the street closures and parking restrictions in place that day for the city’s swearing-in ceremony for D.C.’s mayor, council and attorney general.

The ceremony itself will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, at 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW, from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Location of Monday’s ceremony:

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the following streets will be set as Emergency No Parking on Monday from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m:

  • East curb lane of 9th Street from M Street to Mount Vernon Place Northwest
  • West curb lane of 7th Street from M Street to Mount Vernon Place Northwest
  • L Street from 7th Street to 9th Street Northwest
  • North curb lane of K Street from 9th Street to 10th Street Northwest
  • North curb lane of K Street from 6th Street to 7th Street Northwest

In addition, L Street from 7th Street to 9th Street Northwest will be closed from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. that day.

MPD says that any vehicles parked in violation of posted signs will be subject to towing and being ticketed. With additional pedestrians expected in the area, motorists are asked to be extra cautious, or consider alternative routes.

Traffic in the District will likely be congested that day, so plan a little extra time for your commute.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up