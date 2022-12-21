SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Man posing as cop shoots 2 people; DC police search for suspect

Gigi Barnett | gbarnett@wtop.com

December 21, 2022, 5:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News

Police are investigating after a man impersonating an officer opened fire on two people at a Northeast D.C. residence on Tuesday.

Detectives rushed to a residential building within the 6000 block of Clay Street just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, D.C. police said in a news release.

There, they discovered a man and a boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics rushed them to a nearby hospital.

D.C. police are seeking a suspect and vehicle in connection with a double shooting in Northeast. (Courtesy MPD)

Police reviewed surveillance video in the area and released multiple photos of the suspect.

Detectives said the man was allowed inside the building. He was wearing a makeshift police uniform, complete with a bulletproof vest, a bogus badge around his neck and a gray beanie.

Once inside, he struck up a brief conversation with one of the victims. Minutes later, the fake cop pulled out a gun and shot both victims several times. He then ran away and drove off in a black SUV.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone who knows more can contact detectives by calling 202-727-9099, or submitting a text tip to 50411.

