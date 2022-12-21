Man posing as cop shoots 2 people; DC police search for suspect

Detectives rushed to a residential building within the 6000 block of Clay Street just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, D.C. police said.

Police are investigating after a man impersonating an officer opened fire on two people at a Northeast D.C. residence on Tuesday.

There, they discovered a man and a boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Police reviewed surveillance video in the area and released multiple photos of the suspect.

Detectives said the man was allowed inside the building. He was wearing a makeshift police uniform, complete with a bulletproof vest, a bogus badge around his neck and a gray beanie.

Once inside, he struck up a brief conversation with one of the victims. Minutes later, the fake cop pulled out a gun and shot both victims several times. He then ran away and drove off in a black SUV.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone who knows more can contact detectives by calling 202-727-9099, or submitting a text tip to 50411.