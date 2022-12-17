Ice skating, Esports and more offered to DC teens over holiday break

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Parks and Recreation are offering a slate of activities for teens during the upcoming holiday break.
The program, “Teen Break Time,” will take place from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30 and include activities such as open rec nights, roller skating, ice skating, recording studio sessions, swimming and more.
Teen Swim at Takoma Aquatic Center
Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to the Takoma Aquatic Center at 300 Van Buren Street NW on Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., for a night of swimming, pool games, and holiday music and treats.
Teen Open Rec Nights
DPR will extend closing hours to 10 p.m. at the following recreation centers between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30, offering additional activities and open play.
- Tuesday, Dec. 27: Columbia Heights Community Center at 1480 Girard Street NW
- Wednesday, Dec. 28: Edgewood Recreation Center at 300 Evarts Street NE
- Thursday, Dec. 29: Deanwood Community Center at 1350 49th Street NE
- Friday, Dec. 30: Fort Stanton Recreation Center at 1812 Erie Street SE and Bald Eagle Recreation Center at 100 Joliet Street SW
Enchant at the Nationals Park
Enchant at the Nationals Park (1500 S. Capitol Street SE) is a holiday-themed village featuring ice skating, live entertainment, dining, shopping and an opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids 18 and under can register online with DPR to receive a free ticket on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on each day. Adults older than 18 must pay full price.
Roving Leaders’ Skate Party
DPR Roving Leaders will hold a free glow-in-the-dark skate party at the Kennedy Recreation Center (1401 7th Street NW) on Friday, Dec. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ice Skating Nights at Canal Park Ice Skating Rink
DPR will hold three nights of ice skating at the Canal Park Ice Skating Rink (200 M Street SE), each catered to a different age group. Kids ages 18 and under may register online with DPR to receive a free ticket; adults older than 18 must pay full price.
- Tuesday, Dec. 27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Tiny Tuesday skating for ages 3 to 6
- Thursday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Teen Thursday skating for ages 13 to 18
- Friday, Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Family Friday skating for ages 5 and up
Open Studio Recording
DPR is offering access to its recording studios for kids to use at two separate community centers.
- Wednesday, Dec. 28, noon to 5 p.m.: Columbia Heights Community Center at 1480 Girard Street NW
- Thursday, Dec. 29, noon to 5 p.m.: Deanwood Community Center at 1350 49th Street NE
Esports Open Play
Kids may attend any of the following three community/rec centers for a day of video games and fun, with snacks provided
- Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28, noon to 8 p.m.: Deanwood Community Center at 1350 49th Street NE
- Wednesday, Dec. 28, noon to 8 p.m.: Turkey Thicket Recreation Center at 1100 Michigan Ave. NE
- Thursday, Dec. 29, noon to 8 p.m.: Raymond Recreation Center at 3725 10th Street NW
Aquatics Activities at Turkey Thicket Recreation Center
Morning meditation, aquatic HydroSpin and aquatic kickboxing are available for teens ages 13 to 17 at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center.
For a schedule of these activities and more, visit dpr.events.