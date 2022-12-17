Ice skating, Esports and more offered to DC teens over holiday break

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Parks and Recreation are offering a slate of activities for teens during the upcoming holiday break.

The program, “Teen Break Time,” will take place from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30 and include activities such as open rec nights, roller skating, ice skating, recording studio sessions, swimming and more.

Teen Swim at Takoma Aquatic Center

Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to the Takoma Aquatic Center at 300 Van Buren Street NW on Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., for a night of swimming, pool games, and holiday music and treats.

Teen Open Rec Nights

DPR will extend closing hours to 10 p.m. at the following recreation centers between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30, offering additional activities and open play.

Tuesday, Dec. 27: Columbia Heights Community Center at 1480 Girard Street NW

Wednesday, Dec. 28: Edgewood Recreation Center at 300 Evarts Street NE

Thursday, Dec. 29: Deanwood Community Center at 1350 49th Street NE

Friday, Dec. 30: Fort Stanton Recreation Center at 1812 Erie Street SE and Bald Eagle Recreation Center at 100 Joliet Street SW

Enchant at the Nationals Park

Enchant at the Nationals Park (1500 S. Capitol Street SE) is a holiday-themed village featuring ice skating, live entertainment, dining, shopping and an opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids 18 and under can register online with DPR to receive a free ticket on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on each day. Adults older than 18 must pay full price.

Roving Leaders’ Skate Party

DPR Roving Leaders will hold a free glow-in-the-dark skate party at the Kennedy Recreation Center (1401 7th Street NW) on Friday, Dec. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ice Skating Nights at Canal Park Ice Skating Rink

DPR will hold three nights of ice skating at the Canal Park Ice Skating Rink (200 M Street SE), each catered to a different age group. Kids ages 18 and under may register online with DPR to receive a free ticket; adults older than 18 must pay full price.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Tiny Tuesday skating for ages 3 to 6

Thursday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Teen Thursday skating for ages 13 to 18

Friday, Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Family Friday skating for ages 5 and up

Open Studio Recording

DPR is offering access to its recording studios for kids to use at two separate community centers.

Wednesday, Dec. 28, noon to 5 p.m.: Columbia Heights Community Center at 1480 Girard Street NW

Thursday, Dec. 29, noon to 5 p.m.: Deanwood Community Center at 1350 49th Street NE

Esports Open Play

Kids may attend any of the following three community/rec centers for a day of video games and fun, with snacks provided

Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28, noon to 8 p.m.: Deanwood Community Center at 1350 49th Street NE

Wednesday, Dec. 28, noon to 8 p.m.: Turkey Thicket Recreation Center at 1100 Michigan Ave. NE

Thursday, Dec. 29, noon to 8 p.m.: Raymond Recreation Center at 3725 10th Street NW

Aquatics Activities at Turkey Thicket Recreation Center

Morning meditation, aquatic HydroSpin and aquatic kickboxing are available for teens ages 13 to 17 at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center.

For a schedule of these activities and more, visit dpr.events.