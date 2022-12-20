MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Washington, DC News » DC man sentenced for…

DC man sentenced for school burglary, COVID spit threats

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

December 20, 2022, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for burglarizing an elementary school in 2020 and then spitting on officers who arrested him, telling them he hoped their families got COVID.

Jason Stroman, 37, was convicted in August of second-degree burglary and assault on a police officer.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said Stroman broke into C.W. Harris Elementary School, in the Marshall Heights area of Southeast D.C., early in the morning of July 26, 2020, disguising himself as a construction worker.

Alerted by a livestream camera, a D.C. Public Schools police officer and D.C. police responded to the school and found Stroman in the library stacking a black safe, three laptops and other school supplies in a large bin near an exit, according to the news release and the original charging documents in the case.

Stroman fled but was later caught by officers, according to prosecutors, and became “very irate” when placed in the back of a cruiser.

“After being placed under arrest, he spat directly onto MPD officers throughout the course of a 20-minute transport ride,” the news release stated. Stroman claimed he had COVID-19 and said, “I’m going to spit on you so you can take it home to your families and they can die,” according to the account in charging documents.

Stroman was sentenced Dec. 16.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up