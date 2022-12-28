BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
DC getting more traffic enforcement cameras in new year

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

December 28, 2022, 8:15 PM

With 33 traffic deaths this year, D.C. will be expanding the number of automated traffic enforcement cameras looking out for drivers speeding, running red lights and blowing through stop signs.

There are currently some 136 such cameras across the District, the majority of which are speed enforcement cameras. Given the number of traffic deaths, Mayor Muriel Bowser has promised to sharply increase automated traffic enforcement as a way to improve safety.

The array of cameras grew by 50 or more in 2022, and a spokesman for the D.C. Department of Transportation said the number of additional cameras in the new year hinges on contracts for new cameras, which have not yet been finalized.

Most the city’s traffic enforcement cameras are placed in Northeast and Southeast, but there are cameras in all eight wards of the city.

Sites for automated traffic enforcement are selected based on factors, including speed data and crash history.

Both D.C. council members and residents can request traffic enforcement cameras at specific locations.

