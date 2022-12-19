DC corrections officer charged with embezzling union funds

A D.C. corrections officer has been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from the Department of Corrections Labor Union.

A D.C. corrections officer has been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from the labor union representing D.C. corrections employees.

Andra Parker, 64, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was charged with embezzlement via wire fraud and was arrested Monday morning at the District’s Central Detention Facility.

Between June 2018 and May 2019, Parker served as the chairman of the D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Committee, a position that afforded him access to the union’s bank accounts, according to charging documents.

Parker is accused of using union funds to bankroll a lavish New York City trip in December 2018, according to the affidavit.

Parker allegedly spent over $7,000 of union funds on the New York trip, including $1,325 on four airline tickets for him and three friends; more than $371 for a Wizards-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden; more than $616 on tickets to “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Broadway”; and more than $4,000 in union funds for rooms and other expenses at the Hilton Garden Inn in Times Square.

The affidavit said Parker also spent more than $2,000 in union funds in September 2018 to attend a Diana Ross concert in North Bethesda.

Parker was due to make his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.