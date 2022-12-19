MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Washington, DC News » DC corrections officer charged…

DC corrections officer charged with embezzling union funds

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

December 19, 2022, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. corrections officer has been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from the labor union representing D.C. corrections employees.

Andra Parker, 64, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was charged with embezzlement via wire fraud and was arrested Monday morning at the District’s Central Detention Facility.

Between June 2018 and May 2019, Parker served as the chairman of the D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Committee, a position that afforded him access to the union’s bank accounts, according to charging documents.

Parker is accused of using union funds to bankroll a lavish New York City trip in December 2018, according to the affidavit.

Parker allegedly spent over $7,000 of union funds on the New York trip, including $1,325 on four airline tickets for him and three friends; more than $371 for a Wizards-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden; more than $616 on tickets to “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Broadway”; and more than $4,000 in union funds for rooms and other expenses at the Hilton Garden Inn in Times Square.

The affidavit said Parker also spent more than $2,000 in union funds in September 2018 to attend a Diana Ross concert in North Bethesda.

Parker was due to make his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up