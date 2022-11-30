Road closures for Christmas tree lighting, and a traffic parody you must hear

The D.C. police have announced road closures for Wednesday's 100th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, in The Ellipse at President’s Park.

Traffic during the Christmas Tree lighting is usually terrible downtown. Will drivers have visions of sugarplums or brake lights dancing through their heads? WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine penned a parody of a Christmas classic. Listen below or read the full tale.

WTOP's Dave Dildine with a parody you must hear. (Runs 1:55)

Now for the part you need to know to get around the District …

Wednesday is the day for the 100th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, in The Ellipse at President’s Park, and Monday was the day for probably the 100th annual announcement of Christmas Tree Lighting road closures from the D.C. police.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, the police said:

17th Street Northwest between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue

Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street Northwest

15th Street Northwest between F Street and Constitution Avenue

The following streets will be closed from about 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

17th Street Southwest between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue

C Street Northwest between 17th Street and 18th Street

D Street Northwest between 17th Street and 18th Street

E Street Northwest between 17th Street and 18th Street

F Street Northwest between 17th Street and 18th Street

G Street Northwest between 17th Street and 18th Street

New York Avenue Northwest between 17th Street and 18th Street

Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street Northwest

15th Street Southwest between F Street and Independence Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest between 14th Street and 15th Street

As usual, this can all change if something pops up unexpectedly. The police advised checking their traffic Twitter to keep up.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting will be hosted by LL Cool J, with musical guests including Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and more.

Tickets have already been given out, but you can check out the National Christmas Tree, as well as the 58 smaller trees that will encircle it, Dec. 2 through next Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The ceremony will be taped, and broadcast on CBS Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. and on the CBS website the next day.

The Christmas Tree Lighting began in 1923. You can find out more about it on the National Park Service website.