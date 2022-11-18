Downtown Holiday Market returns to DC’s Penn Quarter

The annual Downtown Holiday Market opened on Friday in D.C.'s Penn Quarter.

“This market is one of our favorite traditions. You can see over 70 vendors here, including our Made in D.C. businesses,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

For the 18th year, the festive outdoor shopping market is returning to the downtown area, spanning two blocks of F Street NW, from 7th to 9th Streets NW. It features dozens of vendors, including local artisans, tasty holiday food and 75 live performances.

“This market is considered one of the District’s most beloved annual events, and it’s consistently recognized internationally as one of the best holiday markets around the world,” said Gerren Price, CEO of the Downtown D.C. Business Improvement District.

Downtown D.C. BID and Diverse Markets Management are both operating the market. This year’s market features more than 70 exhibitors, including Black-owned and minority-owned businesses from the D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development’s (DSLBD) Made in DC program.

“Each year, this market draws more than 425,000 residents and visitors who are here, supporting businesses in the heart of our city,” Price said.

The market is open daily from noon to 8 p.m., except for on Thanksgiving Day and Monday, Dec. 5.