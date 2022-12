A D.C. corrections officer is accused of using "unreasonable force" that led to an inmate being hurt in 2019.

A D.C. corrections officer is accused of using “unreasonable force” that led to an inmate being hurt in 2019.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Marcus Bias, 26. Court documents said that on June 12, 2019, Bias pushed a person’s head into a metal doorframe while escorting him. The person was being detained before trial and was handcuffed at the time.

Bias faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years, as well as supervised release and fines.