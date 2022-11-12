Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood

Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District.

A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington.

Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told the station that the flyers contained anti-Jewish conspiracy theories, as well as hurtful and intimidating language.

“It was pretty horrifying,” Busch told NBC Washington. “It concerns me more than ever. It’s something that keeps coming up all the time in media and news articles.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations spoke out against the act in a statement Friday morning.

“We condemn this crude attempt to promote antisemitism and urge all Americans to reject the hatred and division sought by those who choose bigotry over mutual respect and understanding,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper.

Kalorama residents said similar flyers were found in the neighborhood this time last year.

People who find one of the flyers should report it to D.C. police so it can be logged as a hate or bias incident and reviewed for prosecution.