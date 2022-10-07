Women’s March to be held in DC Saturday

The Women’s March will hold events nationwide this weekend, including a Saturday march in D.C. to fight for reproductive rights — exactly one month before the midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Organizers are participants to gather at 11 a.m. at Folger Park on D Street in Southeast, between 2nd and 3rd streets. A rally there is scheduled for noon, followed by the march beginning at 1:15 p.m.

Comedian and singer Lea DeLaria will emcee the rally, with performances by Milck, Biianco and Autumn Rowe.

The march route is expected to go from Folger Park, along North Carolina Avenue in Southeast and Washington Avenue in Southwest, before ending at Union Square.

The event comes after the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, revoking the constitutional right to an abortion.

On the Women’s March website, organizers said, “We’re more fired up than ever to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country — we’re ready for the Women’s Wave!”

Participants are being encourage to wear blue eyeliner, in support of a “blue wave” of Democrats winning in November’s midterm elections.

Additional rallies will be held in cities across the U.S., including Seattle, Phoenix and Nashville.

