Police search for suspect in Northwest DC robbery

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 23, 2022, 3:37 PM

Police in D.C. are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say was involved with an unarmed robbery in Northwest.

In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, the suspect approached an employee at a business in the 400 block of 12th Street NW, then walked behind the cash register and took money.

Police shared images from a surveillance camera in the store they say captured images of the suspect.

Police say anyone with information about this incident or the suspect should not take action, but call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery Saturday night in Northwest. (Courtesy D.C. police)

