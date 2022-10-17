Kennedy Center to switch to mask optional policy

Starting Tuesday, visitors of the Kennedy Center in D.C. will have the option to wear a mask or not to wear one at all.

“If you prefer to wear a mask, you are welcome to do so. We ask that you respect others’ choices, and alert a staff member if you have any concerns,” the Kennedy Center said in a news release.

If you are buying tickets for others, the venue asked that you let others know what the masking policy is.

Since May, the Kennedy Center has not required vaccination verification to attend events and performances, unless noted.

Those who need an accommodation should call the Office of Accessibility before they visit at 202-416-8727 or email access@kennedy-center.org.