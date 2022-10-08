RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Washington, DC News » Free tours of White…

Free tours of White House Fall Garden this weekend

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 8, 2022, 11:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As fall foliage begins to peak through, the White House is letting visitors visitors tour the gardens and South Grounds for free this weekend.

Visitors can get tickets by lining up outside the outside the White House Visitor Center, which is located at 1450 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest. Timed tickets will be passed out on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The gardens are opened up tp the public for tours twice a year — once in the fall and again in the spring. The White House grounds are the oldest continually maintained landscape in the county, according to the National Park Service.

Ticket holders can check out the two formal gardens: the Rose Garden near the West Wing and the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden near the East Wing. They can also look at the Kitchen Garden and the ornamental trees planed by former presidents.

There’s a map of the gardens on the park service’s website.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up