Free tours of White House Fall Garden this weekend

Find out how to get free tickets to tour the White House Fall Garden this weekend.

As fall foliage begins to peak through, the White House is letting visitors visitors tour the gardens and South Grounds for free this weekend.

Visitors can get tickets by lining up outside the outside the White House Visitor Center, which is located at 1450 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest. Timed tickets will be passed out on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The gardens are opened up tp the public for tours twice a year — once in the fall and again in the spring. The White House grounds are the oldest continually maintained landscape in the county, according to the National Park Service.

Ticket holders can check out the two formal gardens: the Rose Garden near the West Wing and the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden near the East Wing. They can also look at the Kitchen Garden and the ornamental trees planed by former presidents.

There’s a map of the gardens on the park service’s website.