DC public libraries to expand hours in November

D.C.’s public libraries will expand their hours in November, returning to their normal schedule before the pandemic began.
The D.C. Public Library system is adding 15 more hours to its neighborhood libraries starting Monday, Nov. 14, giving visitors more time to take advantage of library services in mornings and evenings.
“These added hours will give you more time to pick up books after work, make it easier to reserve a room for community meetings, provide more opportunities to build your skills with workshops and so much more,” DCPL said in a news release.
Note that reduced hours on holidays still apply.
Starting Nov. 14, the new hours are as follows:
Neighborhood libraries
Monday to Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Thursday: 1 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.
Libraries with a DPR Recreation Center
Deanwood, Northwest One and Rosedale.
Monday to Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Thursday: Noon — 8 p.m.
Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
Adult Learning
Monday to Thursday: 9:30 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Friday to Saturday: 9:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Center for Accessibility
Monday: 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Tuesday to Thursday: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Friday to Saturday: 9:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
People’s Archive
Monday to Thursday: Noon — 7 p.m.
Friday to Saturday: 9:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.
Sunday: Closed