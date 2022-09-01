RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Home » Washington, DC News » DC to provide both…

DC to provide both flu vaccine, COVID-19 booster at the same time

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

September 1, 2022, 11:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. residents can receive their annual flu shot and the bivalent COVID-19 booster at the same time starting next week.

Hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed updated COVID-19 boosters, the District said in a statement that both coronavirus and flu vaccines would be available in pharmacies and clinics inside the city. The new booster provides targeted protection against the more contagious omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the virus.

DC Health officials also said in a statement that starting on Sept. 7, both vaccines will also be available at D.C. COVID centers in all eight of its wards. You can find their locations on the District’s coronavirus website.

“DC Health continues to emphasize that the most important thing residents can do to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 and the flu this fall and winter is to be up to date with their vaccinations,” a news release said.

The annual flu vaccine is recommended for anyone 6 months old and older. According to the release, both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters will be available for people to receive.

Residents can schedule an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 855-363-0333.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cyber accreditation body says key CMMC document to face changes

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

Most TSP funds lost some ground in August

CACI wins $5.7 billion award to start privatizing Air Force network management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up