DC to provide both flu vaccine, COVID-19 booster at the same time

D.C. residents can receive their annual flu shot and the bivalent COVID-19 booster at the same time starting next week.

Hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed updated COVID-19 boosters, the District said in a statement that both coronavirus and flu vaccines would be available in pharmacies and clinics inside the city. The new booster provides targeted protection against the more contagious omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the virus.

DC Health officials also said in a statement that starting on Sept. 7, both vaccines will also be available at D.C. COVID centers in all eight of its wards. You can find their locations on the District’s coronavirus website.

Beginning Wednesday, September 7, District residents can receive both their annual flu vaccine and the bivalent COVID-19 booster — also known as the Omicron booster — at COVID Centers in all eight wards. To schedule an at-home vaccination appointment, call 1-855-363-0333. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 2, 2022

“DC Health continues to emphasize that the most important thing residents can do to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 and the flu this fall and winter is to be up to date with their vaccinations,” a news release said.

The annual flu vaccine is recommended for anyone 6 months old and older. According to the release, both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters will be available for people to receive.

Residents can schedule an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 855-363-0333.