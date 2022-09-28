RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
DC program aims to help families coming out of homelessness

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

September 28, 2022, 8:02 PM

D.C.’s latest pilot program aimed at helping families transitioning out of homelessness is called the Career Mobility Act Plan, and it will designate nearly $25 million to help 600 low-income families by providing up to $10,000 in cash payments.

The program will target families in Ward 4 that need assistance but do not need permanent housing vouchers.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said it would also provide rent and career support, along with a recurring deposit of $200 in a savings account each month a family is able to pay their portion of rent.

The program was initially intended to help 300 families, but after receiving 1,500 applications, the District doubled that number to 600 families.

Bowser said the goal is to assist families who may lose benefits after taking higher-paying jobs, despite still needing the assistance, or what she described as a “benefits cliff.”

“We know that with time and support, we can empower families to reach their goals and their highest potential,” Bowser said. “With the Career MAP program, we are sending families a simple message: We continue to believe in you, and we’ve got your back.”

Families will be selected through a lottery process, and assistance will last for five years. Participants will be paired with a program navigator to ensure that they meet their career and family goals.

The first 300 families will be enrolled this month, and the second group of 300 will be enrolled next year.

