RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Protests after Putin's call-up | Russian military recruiter shot | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality'
Home » Washington, DC News » DC corrections officer arrested,…

DC corrections officer arrested, charged for bribery and smuggling drugs to inmates

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

September 26, 2022, 8:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A corrections officer at the D.C. Jail was arrested and charged on Monday for allegedly taking bribes to smuggle drugs and other items to inmates at the facility.

An inmate at the jail and an alleged supplier have also been charged for their part in the alleged operation.

In a news release Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said 52-year-old corrections officer Beverly Williams of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arrested on charges of conspiracy, bribery and smuggling at the District’s Central Detention Facility (CDF) in Southeast where she worked.

Also charged were 31-year-old Andre Gregory, who is incarcerated at the CDF awaiting trial for other crimes, and 27-year-old Keywaune McLeod of D.C., a family member of Gregory’s who allegedly supplied the drugs to Williams.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

According to charging documents, Williams had allegedly been part of a “monthslong” operation whereby she accepted money from McLeod to smuggle drugs and other prohibited items into the jail for the inmate Gregory’s personal use and to distribute among other inmates.

Williams was allegedly caught entering the CDF with drugs on Sept. 6. McLeod was arrested on Sept. 23. Both made their initial court appearance on Monday before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya of U.S. District Court.

Court documents also stated that Gregory’s “short term goal” with the smuggling scheme had been to earn $100,000. He is expected to appear before the judge in the coming days, according to the news release.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the D.C. Department of Corrections’ Investigative Services Branch.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cloud Exchange 2022: NIH’s Susan Gregurick on cloud democratizing research

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

DoD moves forward with plans to help victims of sexual assault as reports hit all-time high

For USDA, advancing DEIA means making long-term, internal changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up