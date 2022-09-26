DC corrections officer arrested, charged for bribery and smuggling drugs to inmates

A corrections officer at the D.C. Jail was arrested and charged on Monday for allegedly taking bribes to smuggle drugs and other items to inmates at the facility.

An inmate at the jail and an alleged supplier have also been charged for their part in the alleged operation.

In a news release Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said 52-year-old corrections officer Beverly Williams of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arrested on charges of conspiracy, bribery and smuggling at the District’s Central Detention Facility (CDF) in Southeast where she worked.

Also charged were 31-year-old Andre Gregory, who is incarcerated at the CDF awaiting trial for other crimes, and 27-year-old Keywaune McLeod of D.C., a family member of Gregory’s who allegedly supplied the drugs to Williams.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

According to charging documents, Williams had allegedly been part of a “monthslong” operation whereby she accepted money from McLeod to smuggle drugs and other prohibited items into the jail for the inmate Gregory’s personal use and to distribute among other inmates.

Williams was allegedly caught entering the CDF with drugs on Sept. 6. McLeod was arrested on Sept. 23. Both made their initial court appearance on Monday before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya of U.S. District Court.

Court documents also stated that Gregory’s “short term goal” with the smuggling scheme had been to earn $100,000. He is expected to appear before the judge in the coming days, according to the news release.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the D.C. Department of Corrections’ Investigative Services Branch.