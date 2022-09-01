RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Home » Washington, DC News » 1 hospitalized, suspect in…

1 hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting at Union Station

WTOP Staff

September 28, 2022, 6:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
One person has been hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting at D.C.’s Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

One person has been hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting at D.C.’s Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the station’s west wing.

The victim was shot in the foot and taken to an area hospital, the spokesperson said.

WTOP has asked Amtrak for more information about the shooting, including the status of the victim, whether the suspect and victim knew each other and whether train operations will be impacted.

WTOP’s Michelle Goldchain was in Union Station on Wednesday and said, “I heard a gun shot at around 3:50 p.m.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Income plays a role in participants’ likeliness to change TSP contributions, FRTIB finds

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up