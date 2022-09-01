1 hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting at Union Station

One person has been hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting at D.C.'s Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the station’s west wing.

The victim was shot in the foot and taken to an area hospital, the spokesperson said.

WTOP has asked Amtrak for more information about the shooting, including the status of the victim, whether the suspect and victim knew each other and whether train operations will be impacted.

WTOP’s Michelle Goldchain was in Union Station on Wednesday and said, “I heard a gun shot at around 3:50 p.m.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.