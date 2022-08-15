WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Photo project honoring Vietnam Veterans completed after more than two decades

Melissa Howell

August 15, 2022, 6:18 AM

After more than 20 years, The Wall of Faces at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has been completed.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund took on the project to find at least one photo of each of the 58,281 service members inscribed on the wall, starting with the help of a single volunteer in 2001.

The virtual Wall of Faces aims to help family and friends “share memories, post pictures and connect with each other.”

The project began to expand as additional volunteers from all across the country joined the effort, making the project’s completion possible. Their ingenuity, commitment and dedication are tremendous,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.

Stories shared by family and friends along with a virtual reading of the names also gives visitors a chance to better understand each heroes; journey.

“This phase is now complete, but our team and many volunteers are continuing to seek better quality photos and adding remembrances to show the full story behind each name,” said Knotts.

You can view photos and stories as well as make submissions and listen to the reading of names online.

