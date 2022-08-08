Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C.

In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday.

Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an apparent gunshot wound.

The department said DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported Mack to the hospital, where he died.

D.C. Police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction in connection to each homicide committed in the District. Tips can be provided by calling 202-727-9099 or texting the department’s tip line at 50411.

