WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Washington, DC News » Police identify man killed…

Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 8, 2022, 4:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C.

In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday.

Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an apparent gunshot wound.

The department said DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported Mack to the hospital, where he died.

D.C. Police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction in connection to each homicide committed in the District. Tips can be provided by calling 202-727-9099 or texting the department’s tip line at 50411.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up