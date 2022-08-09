Man accused of assaulting Secret Service officer outside White House

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he was accused of assaulting a uniformed Secret Service officer outside the White House.
A U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said the officer was assaulted without provocation just before 12:30 p.m. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The attack is still under investigation; neither the identity of the suspect nor any motive has been made public yet.
