Man accused of assaulting Secret Service officer outside White House

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

August 9, 2022, 4:33 PM

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, after he was accused of assaulting a uniformed Secret Service officer outside the White House.

A U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said the officer was assaulted without provocation just before 12:30 p.m. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The attack is still under investigation; neither the identity of the suspect nor any motive has been made public yet.

