3-month-old dies in Northwest DC

A 3-month-old infant died Tuesday in Northwest D.C.

D.C. police were called to the scene just after 6 p.m.; they said the 3-month-old boy was unconscious when they arrived in the 600 block of Park Road Northwest. Despite efforts by paramedics, the child was pronounced dead less than an hour later at a nearby hospital.

An autopsy is planned, and D.C. police’s Special Victims Unit will investigate.

In a statement, D.C.’s Office of Unified Communications said the death is now the subject of an active investigation.

“The Office of Unified Communications expresses our sincere condolences to the family who lost their infant … after a call was placed for an infant locked in a car and then was updated to an infant in cardiac arrest,” they said.