WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Home » Washington, DC News » 3-month-old dies in Northwest DC

3-month-old dies in Northwest DC

WTOP Staff

August 10, 2022, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 3-month-old infant died Tuesday in Northwest D.C.

D.C. police were called to the scene just after 6 p.m.; they said the 3-month-old boy was unconscious when they arrived in the 600 block of Park Road Northwest. Despite efforts by paramedics, the child was pronounced dead less than an hour later at a nearby hospital.

An autopsy is planned, and D.C. police’s Special Victims Unit will investigate.

In a statement, D.C.’s Office of Unified Communications said the death is now the subject of an active investigation.

“The Office of Unified Communications expresses our sincere condolences to the family who lost their infant … after a call was placed for an infant locked in a car and then was updated to an infant in cardiac arrest,” they said.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Tags:

dc police | infant

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Environmental spending bill tees up multi-year federal hiring, training investments

Senate committee calls on VA, DOJ to improve accessibility to federal technology

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

USPS expects to raise mail rates again next year, warns it remains in 'financial hole'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up