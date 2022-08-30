Former Wendy’s at Dave Thomas Circle to be turned into colorful mural

The former Wendy's building at the confusing intersection known as Dave Thomas Circle in Northeast will be turned into a colorful mural as part of the seventh annual D.C. Walls Festival.

“We’re going to breathe new life into that space, paint it and give it a new fresh look before the ultimate demolition of the building,” said Maura Brophy, president and CEO of the NoMa Business Improvement District

All four sides of the building will be painted from Sept. 7 through Sept. 17.

“Bringing murals to these buildings is a reminder that there are people here who enjoy that art — who receive something special that they wouldn’t receive just by looking at a typical building facade,” Brophy said.

“We’ve had murals go up. We’ve had buildings come down. But the legacy of that art continues.”

The demolition of the Wendy’s is scheduled for early next year as part of a massive project to improve one of D.C.’s most convoluted intersections.