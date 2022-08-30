RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia to hold joint war games with China, others
Home » Washington, DC News » Former Wendy's at Dave…

Former Wendy’s at Dave Thomas Circle to be turned into colorful mural

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

August 30, 2022, 10:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The former Wendy’s building at the confusing intersection known as Dave Thomas Circle in Northeast will be turned into a colorful mural as part of the seventh annual D.C. Walls Festival.

“We’re going to breathe new life into that space, paint it and give it a new fresh look before the ultimate demolition of the building,” said Maura Brophy, president and CEO of the NoMa Business Improvement District

All four sides of the building will be painted from Sept. 7 through Sept. 17.

“Bringing murals to these buildings is a reminder that there are people here who enjoy that art — who receive something special that they wouldn’t receive just by looking at a typical building facade,” Brophy said.

“We’ve had murals go up. We’ve had buildings come down. But the legacy of that art continues.”

The demolition of the Wendy’s is scheduled for early next year as part of a massive project to improve one of D.C.’s most convoluted intersections.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up