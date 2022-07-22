Video released of moments surrounding shooting of a man DC police say was armed

Editor’s Note: Information included in this story may be upsetting to some readers. WTOP has chosen not to republish the…

Police in D.C. released the video of a fatal police shooting at the The Wharf that happened over the weekend.

The edited footage shows people inside the Bistro du Jour restaurant scrambling for cover under tables. Closed-circuit TV video outside the restaurant shows a young man with a gun drawn and holding a bag.

Police said that man was Lazarus Wilson, 23, of Virginia, who was shot and killed Saturday by off-duty D.C. police officer Cmdr. James Bagshaw.

Bagshaw was having dinner at the restaurant that night with his wife, who is also a D.C. police officer.

Police Chief Robert Contee said the video showed that people inside the restaurant clearly believed there was a threat.

Contee told NBC Washington that Bagshaw did not submit to a blood alcohol test to determine whether he had been drinking before the shooting.

“As far as I’m aware, there were no signs of impairment or anything like that,” Contee said, adding that Bagshaw still has not given a statement to investigators.

Police said Friday that the couple were dining at the restaurant around 9:15 p.m., when they were alerted to a disturbance happening outside on The Wharf’s waterfront. When they exited the restaurant, they saw a man with his handgun pointed at another person.

Bagshaw drew his service pistol while identifying himself as a member of D.C. police. He told Lazarus to drop the gun; and when didn’t comply, Bagshaw fired his service pistol once, hitting Wilson.

Members of D.C. police who responded tried to administer lifesaving efforts.

Wilson was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Contee said that Bagshaw has been a member of the police department for more than 15 years.

He’s been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

WTOP reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for additional details on the department’s claims that (a) the off duty, plainclothes police officers identified themselves before the incident, (b) the gun’s registration and serial numbers were attributable to Wilson and (c) context on the $30,000 apparently obtained at the scene. A spokesman for the department said all of these subjects are part of an ongoing investigation and that no additional information is available at this time.