D.C. Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast D.C.

D.C. Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast D.C.

Police say the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of K Street in the Carver / Langston neighborhood.

They say the man was shot in the face and subsequently taken to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead.

Officers did not identify a suspect and an investigation is ongoing.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.