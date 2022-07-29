DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast

Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to residents in Ward 7.

Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7.

Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.

The project, which was partially funded by D.C.’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, granted $11.7 million for Providence Place and $15.6 million for The Strand Residences. Funds for sixty-three of the 179 affordable units came through the city’s New Communities Initiative.

Bowser said the units were “made possible through collaboration and community.”

Providence Place, a 93-unit community with a mix of family-sized apartments, is located at 594 50th St. It was built on land owned by the Progressive National Baptist Convention.

Watch this report from our news partners at NBC Washington.

The Strand Residences, which include 86 one- and two-bedroom affordable apartments, is located at 5129 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave.

The District said both Deanwood neighborhood properties include units prioritized for residents from Lincoln Heights and Richardson Dwellings; 35 units at Providence Place and 28 at The Strand Residences are reserved for households at less than 30% median family income, or approximately $42,690 for a family of four.

The remaining 116 units between both properties are available to other households earning up to 60% of median family income, or about $85,380 for a family of four.