Capitol Police have ‘robust security plan’ for Thursday night’s Congressional Baseball Game

The annual Congressional Baseball Game is set for Thursday night at Nationals Park — amid plans by a group of climate activists to disrupt the event.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game is set for Thursday night at Nationals Park amid plans by a group of climate activists to disrupt the event.

The Now or Never group, which advocates for federal action to curb climate change, is warning that it will to seek to shut down the charity game if Congress fails to make headway on climate legislation. The group said its actions will be nonviolent and disruptive in a “peaceful way.”

Around 200 protesters are expected to take part.

“We refuse to watch them play games as the world burns,” a tweet from the group stated. “It’s time to rage against their cruelty and demand they go ALL OUT.”

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said authorities are aware of the planned protest.

“Our mission is to protect the Members of Congress during this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place,” Manger said in a tweet. “We urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble at the charity game to stay home. We will not tolerate violence or any unlawful behavior during this family event.”

On Wednesday, in a surprise announcement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin announced they had reached agreement on a major piece of legislation including efforts on climate. It’s unclear what impact, if any, that deal would have on plans by climate activists to protest the Congressional Baseball Game.

WTOP Sports Director George Wallace and Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller will call the game, which starts at 7:05 p.m. on Fox Sports 2. It’ll also be broadcasted on WFED 1500 AM.

WTOP staff contributed to this report.