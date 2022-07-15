RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Washington, DC News » Biden nominates 3 new…

Biden nominates 3 new DC judges

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

July 15, 2022, 10:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

President Joe Biden nominated three new D.C. judges Wednesday: one to the Court of Appeals and two to Superior Court.

For the D.C. Court of Appeals, Biden nominated Vijay Shanker, the Deputy Chief of the Appellate Section in the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice, a position he’s held since 2005.

Laura Cranehas and Veronica Sanchez are Biden’s candidates for Superior Court.

Cranehas has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. since 2014. Sanchez is also an Assistant U.S. Attorney and has held the role since 2009.

In a statement, the White House said the nominees are “extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution.”

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up