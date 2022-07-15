Biden nominates 3 new DC judges

President Joe Biden nominated three new D.C. judges Wednesday, two to Superior Court and one to the Court of Appeals.

For the D.C. Court of Appeals, Biden nominated Vijay Shanker, the Deputy Chief of the Appellate Section in the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice, a position he’s held since 2005.

Laura Cranehas and Veronica Sanchez are Biden’s candidates for Superior Court.

Cranehas has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. since 2014. Sanchez is also an Assistant U.S. Attorney and has held the role since 2009.

In a statement, the White House said the nominees are “extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution.”