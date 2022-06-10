RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Vote in-person ahead of DC’s primary

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

June 10, 2022, 4:46 AM

While some D.C. residents have already voted through the mail ahead of the primary election, voters can now cast a ballot in-person as dozens of early vote centers opened Friday.

They will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and they will stay open until June 19.

The primary election is June 21.

“There are 39 early vote centers across the District, and you can use any location you want regardless of where you live,” said Nick Jacobs, a spokesman with the D.C. Board of Elections.

Since it is a primary and not a general election, voters who are registered as an “independent” will not be able to vote. Only those registered in one of the four major parties will be able to participate.

The parties include Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians and the D.C. Statehood Green Party.

The highest-profile race on the ballot is the Democratic primary for D.C. mayor, with Muriel Bowser running for a third term. She faces three Democratic challengers including Council member Robert White, Council member Trayon White and James Butler. Robert White and Trayon White are not related.

Voters will be asked to choose candidates for D.C. attorney general, D.C. Council chair and five other council seats.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

