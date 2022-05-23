RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
DC Special Police officer killed in Southeast shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 23, 2022, 3:19 AM

D.C. Police say that a special police officer from Prince George’s County was fatally wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight when police said they responded to reports of gunshots in the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE.

When they arrived, officers say they located an on-duty special police officer, now identified as Shawn Minor, 33, of Forestville, Maryland.

Minor died at the scene and was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

D.C. offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of those involved in this homicide. Anyone with tips can call the police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line anonymously at 50411.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

