2 men shot dead on same DC block in 17 hours

Two men were killed in daytime shootings in the same block in Southeast D.C. less than 24 hours apart, police said.

The most recent shooting happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. D.C. police were called to the 2300 block of Green Street, a cul-de-sac that abuts Fort Stanton Park in Anacostia, for the report of a shooting.

Officers found 33-year-old Treyvon Green, of Southeast, inside a residence with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just 17 hours earlier, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the same block for the report of a shooting. They found 24-year-old Davon Sullivan, of Southeast, unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Both shootings are under investigation. Police haven’t yet determined if there is any connection between the two.

In both shootings, D.C. police are offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Below is a map showing the location of the two shootings: