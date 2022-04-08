RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries | UN suspends Russia from human rights body | Photos
Demonstrators briefly block northbound I-395 in DC and jam traffic

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 8, 2022, 9:31 AM

I395 protesters
Protesters sit on northbound Interstate 395 on April 8, 2022.

Courtesy News2Share/Ford Fischer
I395 protesters
Traffic backs up on I-395.

Courtesy News2Share/Ford Fischer
I395 protesters
Drivers can be seen getting out of their cars on I-395.

Courtesy News2Share/Ford Fischer
I395 protesters
Traffic edged closer to the demonstrators.

Courtesy News2Share/Ford Fischer
I395 protesters
D.C. police turn around cars on northbound I-395 about 12 minutes after the protest started.

Courtesy News2Share/Ford Fischer
I395 protesters
I395 protesters
I395 protesters
I395 protesters
Demonstrators briefly blocked northbound Interstate 395 in the D.C. on Friday morning, causing backups during the morning rush and frustrating drivers.

It started around 8:30 a.m. just past 7th Street, but before the 3rd Street Tunnel, when protesters sat themselves in the roadway.

Cars managed to get close to the climate activists before police got in front of them, with one driver yelling to officers: “Can’t you arrest these guys? I gotta get to work.”

Around 8:42 a.m., vehicles were turned around and sent the wrong way up the freeway under police direction.

D.C. police started arresting demonstrators around 9 a.m. and by 9:15 a.m., traffic started flowing again.

Demonstrators previously blocked I-395 on the 14th Street Bridge last month, March 17.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

