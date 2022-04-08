Demonstrators briefly block northbound I-395 in DC and jam traffic

Demonstrators briefly blocked northbound Interstate 395 in the District on Friday morning, causing backups during the morning rush and frustrating drivers.

It started around 8:30 a.m. just past 7th Street, but before the 3rd Street Tunnel, when protesters sat themselves in the roadway.

Cars managed to get close to the climate activists before police got in front of them, with one driver yelling to officers: “Can’t you arrest these guys? I gotta get to work.”

Around 8:42 a.m., vehicles were turned around and sent the wrong way up the freeway under police direction.

D.C. police started arresting demonstrators around 9 a.m. and by 9:15 a.m., traffic started flowing again.

Demonstrators previously blocked I-395 on the 14th Street Bridge last month, March 17.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this report.