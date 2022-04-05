DC Police Union vice chair under investigation

The vice chairman of the DC Police Union had some of his police powers suspended as the department investigates an accusation against him.

Medgar Webster Sr. has been placed on “non-contact status,” D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew told WTOP.

Non-contact includes restricted contact with the public.

Police did not say what the allegation against Webster was, citing the ongoing investigation. The Washington Post said it relates to something that happened on Saturday.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.