RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Council member McDuffie…

DC Council member McDuffie tests positive for COVID

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 11, 2022, 9:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Council member, and candidate for attorney general, Kenyan McDuffie said Monday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, McDuffie’s office said he started experiencing allergy-like symptoms Sunday. The councilman took a rapid test and then a PCR test to confirm the positive result.

McDuffie’s office said it is contacting organizers of events and people he’s met over the course of the last week.

The council member is vaccinated and boosted, his office said. He’s isolating at home in accordance with CDC guidance.

Last week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test comes amid a “small uptick” in COVID-19 cases in the District over the past few weeks, health officials said, although there are no plans to restore a District-wide indoor mask mandate.

Bowser is one of several prominent figures in the nation’s capital have recently tested positive, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several members of the U.S. House. Several of those who have tested positive attended the swanky Gridiron Club dinner.

DC Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said the increase in cases involving members of the D.C. elite “do not suggest that we’re experiencing a more severe illness for the broader population.”

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up