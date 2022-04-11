DC Council member McDuffie tests positive for COVID

D.C. Council member, and candidate for Attorney General, Kenyan McDuffie said Monday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

D.C. Council member, and candidate for attorney general, Kenyan McDuffie said Monday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, McDuffie’s office said he started experiencing allergy-like symptoms Sunday. The councilman took a rapid test and then a PCR test to confirm the positive result.

McDuffie’s office said it is contacting organizers of events and people he’s met over the course of the last week.

The council member is vaccinated and boosted, his office said. He’s isolating at home in accordance with CDC guidance.

Last week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test comes amid a “small uptick” in COVID-19 cases in the District over the past few weeks, health officials said, although there are no plans to restore a District-wide indoor mask mandate.

Bowser is one of several prominent figures in the nation’s capital have recently tested positive, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several members of the U.S. House. Several of those who have tested positive attended the swanky Gridiron Club dinner.

DC Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said the increase in cases involving members of the D.C. elite “do not suggest that we’re experiencing a more severe illness for the broader population.”