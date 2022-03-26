RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Rocket attacks hit Lviv | How would war crimes be prosecuted? | Live updates | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » US Botanic Garden announces…

US Botanic Garden announces reopening date

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 26, 2022, 6:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Bartholdi Park. (Photo Amanda Kleinman)

After two years of closures and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Botanic Garden Conservatory announced it will fully reopen to the public on April 1.

The move comes as other tourist sites around downtown D.C. are reverting to pre-pandemic operations.

According to a news release from USBG, entry to the garden will remain free. Timed tickets will not be required.

Starting April 1, the indoor garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For spring and summer, the gated outdoor gardens will be accessible 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Bartholdi Fountain and Gardens area will continue to be open dawn to dusk.

Interior rooms of the Conservatory will also be available to the public.

Masks are still recommended for indoor spaces and separate visiting groups are encouraged to maintain social distance. Those who are sick or do not feel well are asked to stay home.

In addition, the Children’s Garden and Southern Exposure courtyards are scheduled to reopen April 22, weather permitting.

Upon reopening, newly-renovated garden spaces throughout the Conservatory will display more of its diverse plant collections and offer increased accessibility.

Visitors can also experience a new exhibit on agriculture, “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World,” on display in the galleries and select garden spaces.

As a bonus, a new gift store run by Friends of the U.S. Botanic Garden and REWILD, a Plant and Flower Studio in Shaw, will operate in the Conservatory’s West Gallery.

The new store will offer unique, botanically-themed gifts for purchase to conservatory visitors. It will be open on weekends, expanding to more days later in the spring, according to USBG.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

From ‘partner’ to ‘regulatory enforcer’: CISA takes on complex cyber incident reporting mandate

GSA using data, analytics to push agencies to accelerate move to EIS

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up