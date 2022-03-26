US Botanic Garden announces reopening date

The move comes as other tourist sites around the nation's capital are reverting to pre-pandemic operations.

After two years of closures and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Botanic Garden Conservatory announced it will fully reopen to the public on April 1.

According to a news release from USBG, entry to the garden will remain free. Timed tickets will not be required.

Starting April 1, the indoor garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For spring and summer, the gated outdoor gardens will be accessible 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Bartholdi Fountain and Gardens area will continue to be open dawn to dusk.

Interior rooms of the Conservatory will also be available to the public.

Masks are still recommended for indoor spaces and separate visiting groups are encouraged to maintain social distance. Those who are sick or do not feel well are asked to stay home.

In addition, the Children’s Garden and Southern Exposure courtyards are scheduled to reopen April 22, weather permitting.

Upon reopening, newly-renovated garden spaces throughout the Conservatory will display more of its diverse plant collections and offer increased accessibility.

Visitors can also experience a new exhibit on agriculture, “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World,” on display in the galleries and select garden spaces.

As a bonus, a new gift store run by Friends of the U.S. Botanic Garden and REWILD, a Plant and Flower Studio in Shaw, will operate in the Conservatory’s West Gallery.

The new store will offer unique, botanically-themed gifts for purchase to conservatory visitors. It will be open on weekends, expanding to more days later in the spring, according to USBG.