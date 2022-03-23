RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin wants rubles for gas | Ukraine fights on | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » Norton to introduce bill…

Norton to introduce bill requiring helicopters in DC to fly at max altitude

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 23, 2022, 12:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said Wednesday she plans to introduce a bill requiring helicopters in District airspace to fly at the maximum altitude permitted by the Federal Aviation Administration.

There would be a few exceptions — namely for active law enforcement investigations, transporting the president and vice president and safety.

“I hear from D.C. residents almost daily about helicopter noise,” Norton said in a statement. “Helicopters can harm health, quality of life and structural integrity of homes. I am pursuing a multipronged approach to combat helicopter noise in D.C., from working with federal agencies that fly helicopters in D.C. airspace to pursuing legislation.”

Norton is the co-chair of the Congressional Quiet Skies Caucus and a member of the Subcommittee on Aviation.

Maryland Democrats Jamie Raskin and Dutch Ruppersberger and Virginia Democrat Don Beyer are also on the Quiet Skies Caucus.

The government conducted a study of helicopter noise in the national capital region back in 2019 after Norton sent a letter to the GAO. The study was released in 2021.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Enterprise risk management remains elusive for many agencies, but now there’s help

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up