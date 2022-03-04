Life of former DC fire chief to be remembered next Saturday

Former D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Kenneth B. Ellerbe will be remembered by the fire department at the D.C. Armory on Saturday, March 12.

A tweet from D.C. Fire and EMS said a viewing will be held at 9 a.m., followed by what’s billed as a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A procession to Lincoln Memorial Cemetery will follow.

Ellerbe, 61, died in his D.C. home on Sunday morning.

Ellerbe was the department’s chief for 3 1/2 years before retiring in 2014. He had been with the department three decades.

A D.C. native, Ellerbe graduated from Coolidge High School and the University of D.C.

He joined D.C. Fire in 1982 and served as interim fire chief for a few months in 2000 while Anthony Williams was mayor. He left the District in 2009 to work as fire chief of Florida’s Sarasota Fire Department. He then returned to D.C. as chief.

