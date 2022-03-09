Historic weekend for Sidwell Friends as boys and girls basketball clinch state titles

D.C.'s Sidwell Friends School enjoyed making some history over the weekend as its boys team secured its second state championship and the girls team won the program's first state title.

“It’s just an unbelievable thing for our school to come out on top,” said Eric Singletary, coach of the boys team for Sidwell Friends.

Sunday’s DC State Athletic Association (DCSAA) boys basketball championship game was a nail-biter, as Sidwell Friends were down by 10 points during the last six minutes against Woodrow Wilson High School.

Timely buckets and scrappy defense brought the Quakers within one to Wilson at 45-44. But after a jump ball possession was awarded to Wilson with 6 seconds remaining, the Tigers was an inbound away from securing the DCSAA title.

That was until a botched dribble gifted the Quakers another possession, allowing sophomore forward Caleb Williams to corral a missed shot for a game-winning putback as time expired.

“Our guys never gave up,” Singletary said.

Junior point guard Cameron Gillus said excitement erupted when the final shot went in.

“I just couldn’t believe, I just fell to my knees,” Gillus said.

There was less drama when the school’s nationally ranked girls team took home their first title school history with a decisive 69-41 victory over Georgetown Visitation.

“It’s really great to see both teams doing tremendous all season long and then both of us finishing with the championship at the end,” Gillus said.

Singletary, who is an alum of the school, said it was a joy to be in the crowd and watch the girls team bring home the title.

“It was amazing to watch them play and see the girls come together every night and play for one another and play with such passion and such joy,” Singletary said.

Gillus said both the boys and girls team showed other high school basketball players that hard work will pay off.

“Keep working, trust yourself, trust your talent, and no matter who tells you anything, believe in yourself,” Gillus said.

Singletary said while no official plans have been made, the school does plan to celebrate the victories.